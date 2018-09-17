Oakland Raiders coach Jon "Chucky" Gruden tries to fire up his team and the fans before playing the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at the Coliseum in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Former Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King took a swipe at coach Jon Gruden with a short film, referencing the coach's legendary nickname.

King -- who now plays for the Denver Broncos -- posted the video on Sunday night, after his team beat the Raiders 20-19 in an AFC West clash. The 29-year-old punter played the first six seasons with the Raiders, before being cut in March.

Gruden joined the Raiders in January on a 10-year, $100 million contract. The Raiders released King despite signing him to a five-year, $16.5 million contract in 2017.

King referenced those dollars in his short video.

The footage featured King sitting on a rooftop in Denver while drinking a bottle of wine. He was sitting near a Chucky doll. Gruden has the nickname "Chucky" due to his resemblance to the horror movie character.

King's doll featured cash stuffed into it. He sat stoically on the roof before walking over to it and shaking his head.

The title of the video was: Dear BFF. King also listed it as part one, so we should expect some more shade from the veteran punter.

Denver and Oakland face off again at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 24 in Oakland.