Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted free agent in NFL history to record 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first two games on Sunday.

Lindsay followed up his 102-yard performance (71 rushing, 31 receiving) in the Broncos' 27-24 season-opening victory versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9 with a 111-yard effort (107 rushing, four receiving) in a 20-19 triumph over the Oakland Raiders.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Lindsay started Sunday's game against the Raiders with a flourish, breaking off a 53-yard run during Denver's first drive.

"He is a good football player, not only as a running back, but as a guy who covers kicks for us and as a guy who catches the football for us," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said of the 24-year-old Lindsay, via the Denver Post. "He's the total package football player. He's been really impressive."

Lindsay, who played collegiately at Colorado, is listed third on the depth chart despite having more touches (32-to-23) than the team's starter: third-round rookie running back Royce Freeman.

For his part, Lindsay said he isn't worried about records -- just opportunity.

"Just playing football," Lindsay told the newspaper when informed of his record. "Just playing football for my team. It's just a great opportunity to be here. I can't thank [Broncos general manager] Mr. Elway enough for letting me be a part of this organization."