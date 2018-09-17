New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) gets away from Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath for a short gain during the first half on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Let the knee-jerk reactions begin.

Only this time, Dallas Cowboys fans will be singing their team's praises after a 20-13 victory over the New York Giants.

The Cowboys won their third straight over their NFC East rival and did so in dominating fashion on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas scored in the first two minutes as quarterback Dak Prescott went over the top of the Giants defense for a 64-yard touchdown to Tavon Austin.

"We just wanted to be the aggressors, we wanted to set the tone in the run game and the passing game, make them try to defend what we were doing," Prescott said. "Not us going into the game trying to call our offense off of what they're doing on defense rather than us being the aggressors. We did it."

And the Cowboys never really let up from there.

Dallas went up 10-0 on kicker Brett Maher's 37-yard field goal later in the first quarter, then the defense took over.

The Cowboys sacked Eli Manning four times in the first half and twice more in the second half.

Six different Cowboys recorded sacks, including safety Kavon Frazier, linebacker Damien Wilson and defensive linemen Taco Charlton, Demarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford and Antwaun Woods.

The Giants managed to score late in the third quarter when kicker Aldrick Rosas nailed a 28-yard chip shot.

But with the Giants hanging around within striking distance, the Cowboys put together their most convincing drive of the game.

Dallas traveled 82 yards in 14 plays. Prescott converted a third-down play with a pass to Cole Beasley to get it started, then the Cowboys quarterback surged ahead for two yards to pick up a first down on fourth-and-1 from the New York 46. Once in Giants territory, Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott took over. Prescott ran twice for 17 yards and Elliott toted the rock three times for 27 yards, including the 6-yard touchdown.

Prescott finished with 45 rushing yards on seven attempts, adding to Elliott's 78 yards on 17 carries. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett put extra emphasis on Prescott's effort during his postgame press conference.

"I think if you've watched him play football for us over the last couple years, that's just his mentality, that's how he plays," Garrett said. "He's a damn good football player. He's a damn good football player when he throws from the pocket, when he gets out of the pocket, when he makes those quarterback runs."

The Giants scored their first touchdown of the contest when Manning hit Evan Engram for an 18-yard touchdown with 1:27 left. Safety Michael Thomas recovered the ensuing onside kick for New York.

New York tacked on Rosas' 38-yard field goal with 11 seconds left, but the onside kick that followed it went out of bounds.

From the point that Dallas took a 10-0 lead on Maher's field goal, the Giants never had the ball with a chance to tie the game or take the lead.