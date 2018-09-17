Damontae Kazee not expected to be suspended for Cam Newton hit

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game on September 9 in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee is not expected to be suspended after an illegal hit on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Sources told NFL Network that Kazee should not expect a ban, but he could receive a fine. Former NFL vice president of officiating Mike Pereira said Sunday that Kazee should expect a "severe" punishment on Thursday from the league office.

The hit occurred in the second quarter of the Falcons' 31-24 victory on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Carolina was facing a 4th and 4 from the 33 yard line with the game tied at 3-3 during the sequence. Newton took the snap and dropped back in the pocket, before pulling the ball down and running for a first down.

The Panthers quarterback neared the 20 yard line before going into a sliding position, meaning he is automatically down and can't be hit.

Kazee launched himself toward Newton, hitting him in the upper body before knocking his helmet into Newton's.

The second-year safety was ejected for unnecessary roughness after making the play. Newton remained in the game after passing a concussion test. He ended the drive with a touchdown pass to Jarius Wright to give the Panthers the lead. Newton completed 32-of-45 passes for 335 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

"It was self-explanatory. What needed to happen, happened," Newton told reporters. "This game isn't fit for cheap shots like that."

Newton also said he didn't blame Kazee for playing "as hard as he can."

"If you ask me, it was a malicious hit, intended to hurt [Cam]," Wright said. "It wasn't right."

Kazee moved into a starting role on the Falcons' depth chart following an injury to Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal during Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.