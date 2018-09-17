Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott falls forward for extra yards against the New York Giants during the first half on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared quarterback Dak Prescott to a combination of Cam Newton and Jared Goff.

Jones clearly wanted to boost his QB's confidence and then Prescott went out and backed up the owner's words. Prescott ran with purpose and without fear as he gained 45 yards on seven attempts in a 20-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

But the Cowboys don't have a proven backup quarterback. Cooper Rush, who played in two games and threw three passes as a rookie in 2017, had a rough preseason. So seeing Prescott take hits when fighting for extra yards might be an unwelcome sight to some Cowboys followers.

Apparently not to Dallas coach Jason Garrett, though.

"I think typically that's how Dak has played and I think there have been examples of that throughout his career with us," Garrett said. "This isn't the first time he's run in games. These have been big plays for us since we got him."

It's clear that Prescott's running will continue to be a big part of the Cowboys' game plan. However, Garrett knows there's a point where trying to make big plays in key moments crosses over into recklessness.

"They were competitive runs," Garrett said. "He's a tough guy, he's a physical guy. And I think it's important for him to understand sometimes you do get down. But when you're in competitive situations fighting for yards, I think that's a big part of his game."

-- DT Maliek Collins tweaked a knee against the Giants. Garrett said he is day to day.

-- LB Sean Lee came out of the game on Sunday night with tightness in his hamstring. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett didn't seem to think Lee was likely to miss time and said he could have returned to the game against the New York Giants in a more competitive game in the fourth quarter.

-- QB Landry Jones was among about 20 players the Cowboys brought in for a tryout on Monday.