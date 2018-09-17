Cleveland Browns signing K Greg Joseph after Sunday woes

Coach Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns are 0-1-1 to begin the 2018 season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are signing kicker Greg Joseph.

Sources told NFL Network and Cleveland.com that the AFC North franchise is releasing second-year kicker Zane Gonzalez and replacing him with Joseph, who worked out with the Browns on Monday.

Joseph has never played in a regular season game. He spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins and went 3-for-3 on his preseason field goal attempts, while making two extra points.

Gonzalez "kicked well in practice ... didn't make them here in the game today," Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters.

Gonzalez, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product hit two of his five field goal attempts with the Browns this season, while missing two extra points. Gonzalez made 15 of 20 field goal attempts and missed just one extra point last season for the Browns.

He missed some vital kicks in the first two games of the 2018 season, including a potential game-tying attempt in the closing seconds on Sunday's setback.

The Browns are hosting the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.