New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) dodges a sack by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (99) as Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder (77) pushes Bosa away in the third quarter on October 29 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is expected to be sidelined into October due to a bruised bone in his left foot, according to a published report Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bosa is hoping the swelling goes down and his foot stabilizes during his rehabilitation. If that's not the case, surgery remains an option.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn didn't announce a specific length to the absence of Bosa, who has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

"He's week to week but he'll probably be gone for the next couple weeks," Lynn said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday.

Bosa sat out the Chargers' 38-28 season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

The 23-year-old Bosa visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay (Wis.) on Wednesday.

Bosa initially injured his foot during 11-on-11 team drills in practice on Aug. 7. The Pro Bowl standout sustained the current injury during practice and had been in a walking boot this week.

Bosa's absence means more is expected of second-year pro Isaac Rochell. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Rochell started all four preseason games for the Chargers in place of Bosa and had four tackles against the Chiefs.

Bosa was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after racking up a team-leading 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games. The 6-5, 280-pounder finished with 70 tackles and also had four forced fumbles last season.

A first-round pick out of Ohio State (No. 3 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa enjoyed a stellar first season with 10.5 sacks in 12 games, receiving NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.