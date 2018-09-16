Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals to his line during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdown passes, tying Len Dawson's team record, in his team's 42-37 win over the host Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Mahomes, promoted to the starting job after veteran Alex Smith was not re-signed, matched the feat of Dawson, who threw six touchdown passes against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 1, 1964.

Mahomes was one touchdown pass away from tying the NFL record of seven touchdown passes in a game shared by eight quarterbacks, with Drew Brees the last to do so for the New Orleans Saints in 2015.

Mahomes completed 23-of-28 pass attempts for 326 yards. He did not throw an interception. He finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

He has an NFL-record 10 touchdown passes through the first two games with no interceptions this season. Brees (2009) and Peyton Manning (2013) previously held the record with nine each in their team's first two games. Manning also did not have an interception in that span.

Mahomes' six touchdown passes went to five different receivers, with tight end Travis Kelce getting two.

He is throwing a touchdown pass for every 3.8 of his completions. He has completed 38 passes out of 55 attempts for 582 yards in road wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and the Steelers.