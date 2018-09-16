NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the start of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

The NFL Foundation will donate $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts, commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Sunday.

The contribution will be distributed to organizations that will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout North and South Carolina.

"The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence," Goodell said a statement. "Natural disasters like these are devastating. As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead."

Thirteen deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Florence, which has since been downgraded to a tropical depression.

National Hurricane Center warned of "catastrophic flash flooding, prolonged significant river flooding and an elevated risk for landslides" in the upcoming days.

The Carolina Panthers previously pledged "to develop a plan to best assess the needs of the region and ensure we can effectively deploy resources to those most impacted."

From the college sports landscape, three matchups involving Top 25 teams were canceled because of the looming threat of Hurricane Florence.

Saturday's games featuring No. 14 West Virginia at North Carolina State, No. 18 Central Florida at North Carolina and East Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech were canceled Tuesday.