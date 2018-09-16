New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stands on the field before a preseason game against the New York Jets on August 24 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins are my top fantasy football wide receivers for Week 2.

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green round out my top five at the position this week.

Several other players are higher in my rankings after big performances in Week 1 and due to great matchups.

You can also check out my top add/drops from the waiver wire for Week 2 if you are needy at the position.

Here are my Top 50 options at the position this week.

TOP 50 WEEK 2 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

New York Giants superstar Odell Beckham Jr. had a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week he faces the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East clash. Beckham had 11 receptions for 111 yards in Week 1. The Cowboys allowed the second-most touchdowns and seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017. I'm expecting Beckham to continue getting a high number of targets and to get into the end zone against the Cowboys.

Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Antonio Brown is my No. 4 option for Week 2. This week Brown faces the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that I expect to have its fair share of scoring. The Chiefs allowed the most fantasy points, second-most touchdowns and third-most yards to the position last season. Brown is in for another dominant day.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is my No. 19 option at the position this week, making him a low-end WR2. Tate is going up against the San Francisco 49ers, who were tied for allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017. I expect Tate to be the Lions' top target in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

While it is unknown exactly when Carson Wentz is coming back at the time that I am writing this article, Nelson Agholor has been showing off his worth in the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. Agholor had eight catches for 33 yards and a rushing attempt in Week 1. I expect him to find a bit more room in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just surrendered 268 yards and two scores to New Orleans Saints wide receivers. The Buccaneers also allowed the most receiving yards and third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2017. Agholor is my No. 22 option at the position for Week 2, making him a low end WR2/high end WR3.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder is my No. 36 option at the position for Week 2. Crowder is a low end WR3 for me in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. I expect Alex Smith to have another productive day, with Crowder benefitting largely from that. The Colts allowed the fifth-most yards to opposing wide receivers in 2017.