Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star Melvin Gordon is my top fantasy football running back for Week 2.

Behind Gordon, I have Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, Arizona Cardinals speedster David Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers rusher James Conner and New Orleans Saints weapon Alvin Kamara rounding out my top five at the position.

There are plenty of great options outside of my top five and you can read about a few of them in the descriptions below.

If you are needy at the position, check out my waiver wire add/drops for Week 2.

Here are my Top 30 options at the position this week.

FULL TOP 30 WEEK 2 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

Melvin Gordon showed off his dynamic skillset in Week 1, piling up 64 yards on 15 carries and 102 yards on nine receptions against the Kanas City Chiefs. I expect his productivity to continue -- and increase -- in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills allowed a league-high three rushing scores to Baltimore Ravens running backs in Week 1 and allowed the most fantasy points, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs in 2017. Lock in a huge day for Gordon.

Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley is my No. 2 running back for Week 2. Gurley had 108 yards on 20 carries in Week 1 against the Oakland Raiders. He also had three catches for 39 yards and a score in the Rams' season-opening victory. His draft position should continue to pay off in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, a defense that allowed the most fantasy points to running backs in Week 1. Gurley should carry your team this week as well.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is an RB1 for me this week for several reasons. He had an exceptional fantasy football performance in Week 1, piling up 62 yards and two scores on 15 receptions against the Atlanta Falcons. I expect the Eagles to rely on Ajayi more against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ajayi is my No. 8 option at the position. The Eagles should control this game and Ajayi will benefit from facing a defense that allowed 150 yards and three scores 21 touches from running backs in Week 1.

Christian McCaffrey wasn't exactly pounding the rock in Week 1, but he did excel in a familiar role. The Carolina Panthers star had 95 yards on 16 touches in Week 1. I expect a much more prolific day in Week 2 as the Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons just allowed two scores to Jay Ajayi and I expect McCaffrey's usage to increase after Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was lost for the season. McCaffrey is my No. 9 option for the week, keeping him in RB1 territory. He should be Cam Newton's safety blanket for the rest of the season.

LONGSHOTS

While Adrian Peterson stole most of the headlines out of the Washington Redskins backfield in Week 1, Chris Thompson also had a great day against the Arizona Cardinals. The Redskins playmaker had 65 yards on five carries, while also bringing in six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. I expect Thompson to remain a huge part of the Redskins' offense, similar to the way Christian McCaffrey is used with the Carolina Panthers. Thompson is my No. 20 option at the position for Week 2, putting him in RB2 category. He is close to an RB1 in PPR formats. He is going up against the Indianapolis Colts, a team that allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to running backs in Week 1. The Colts also allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2017. Thompson is a fine option as a starter for your fantasy team.

San Francisco 49ers veteran Alfred Morris is an under-the-radar option for Week 2 as he has a matchup against the Detroit Lions. Morris is my No. 26 option at the position, putting himself on the RB2 and flex radar for your fantasy football squad. The 49ers running back had an unimpressive 38 yards on 12 carries in Week 1, while losing a fumble, but went up against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. He should do much better against the Lions, who allowed a league-high 177 rushing yards to running backs in Week 1. The Lions were also tied for allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns and fifth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2017. Morris should be able to take advantage of this matchup.