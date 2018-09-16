Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz smiles on the sidelines prior to an NFC divisional playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons on January 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz isn't playing in Week 2, but he could return to the field next Sunday for Week 3.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Wentz still needs medical clearance, but he is on track to return for the matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz's throwing coach told NFL.com that the Eagles quarterback could return to the field "stronger and better than ever."

"He's way ahead of everything, in part because he's such a freak athlete," said Adam Dedeaux, Wentz's mechanics coach at 3DQB. "As he's gotten healthy, it's been abundantly clear he's dedicated himself to the process. Even he's surprised himself at how well the ball is coming out. The metrics the coaches around him are getting, it's a tighter spin. He's doing great."

Nick Foles will quarterback the Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Eagles host the Colts at 1 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Wentz was posting an MVP-level campaign in 2017, before going down to a torn ACL and LCL. He completed 60.2 percent of his throws for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 starts before being lost for the season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had the ACL and LCL surgeries in December, days after leaving the Eagles' Dec. 10 win against the Los Angeles Rams.