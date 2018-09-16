Trending Stories

North Texas pulls off fake fair catch on punt return for TD
Colin Kaepernick headed to Hall of Fame -- at his high school
Fantasy Football: Week 2 running back rankings
Naomi Osaka reveals what Serena Williams told her at 2018 U.S. Open
Browns WR Josh Gordon wants to be traded to Cowboys or 49ers

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival

Latest News

'Green Book' wins People's Choice Award in Toronto
Ptolemaic period sphinx statue discovered at Egyptian temple
Director shares first photo of Joaquin Phoenix in standalone 'Joker' film
Sarah Hyland celebrates 1-year anniversary with beau Wells Adams
Carrie Underwood says she suffered three miscarriages in 2017-18
 
