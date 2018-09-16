Browns WR Josh Gordon wants to be traded to Cowboys or 49ers

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Josh Gordon is set to be released on Monday by the Cleveland Browns, but he has some trade destinations in mind if the team decides to move him before a cut.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that the polarizing pass catcher is hoping to land with the San Francisco 49ers or Dallas Cowboys if he is traded.

Gordon is still just 27-years-old. He had one catch for a 17-yard touchdown in the Browns' Week 1 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gordon had 18 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last season. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 season due to various suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The Browns informed Gordon on Saturday that he would be released.

"For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well," Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement released by the Browns on Saturday.

Gordon posted on Instagram Saturday, thanking the city of Cleveland and the Browns.

He also wrote: "P.S. Anybody need a deep threat wide receiver?"