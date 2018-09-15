San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin (L) scores against the Los Angeles Rams on December 31 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was ruled out of Sunday's contest against the visiting Detroit Lions.

Goodwin suffered a quadriceps injury in the first half of San Francisco's 24-16 season-opening loss at Minnesota last weekend.

Rookie Dante Pettis, who saw additional playing time when Goodwin exited last week's contest, is expected to start opposite Pierre Garcon against the Lions.

Goodwin, entering his sixth season overall and second with the 49ers, established career highs last year by hauling in 56 receptions for 962 yards. He also had a pair of touchdown catches.

A third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 NFL Draft, Goodwin came on strong at the end of the 2017 season once Jimmy Garoppolo was inserted as the starting quarterback.

Goodwin had 29 receptions during San Francisco's season-ending five-game winning streak, including a pair of 100-yard games in back-to-back weeks.

He was named the winner of the 2018 George Halas Award, as presented by The Pro Football Writers of America. The award is presented to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

Goodwin played through personal anguish last season, as his infant son died from pregnancy complications. His father died in December before a game against Tennessee and Goodwin responded by reeling in a career-high 10 receptions for 114 yards.

Pettis, a second-round pick out of Washington in April, had a pair of receptions for 61 yards and a 22-yard touchdown catch in the loss to the Vikings.