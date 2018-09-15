Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks toward the scoreboard during the second half of the 16-6 preseason win against the Tennessee Titans on August 25 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to play Sunday's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report by ESPN on Saturday.

Citing sources, ESPN reported Roethlisberger would play in a tweet that read: "In case there were any doubts, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will play tomorrow at home against the Chiefs."

On Friday, he returned to practice after sitting out the previous two days due to an ailing right elbow.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice, making it likely he will make the start in Sunday's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roethlisberger bruised his right elbow on the penultimate offensive play in Pittsburgh's 21-21 overtime tie with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

While Tomlin declined further comment on Roethlisberger's condition, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey told the Pittsburgh Press-Gazette on Friday that the quarterback practiced on a limited basis.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Roethlisberger lacked the usual velocity on his throws but attributed that to easing his way back slowly, per the Athletic.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Roethlisberger completed 23 of 41 passes for 335 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions against the Browns. He also lost two fumbles on sacks.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who had nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, lauded Roethlisberger's legendary toughness and left little doubt he expected him to start Sunday.

"It's an exceptionalism. He's not average. He's not a regular person," said Brown, per the Athletic. "You have to accept the fact that he's different. He's not bound by how he feels ... he's a difference maker. He's not one of those guys that go by the rules. He's beyond the rules. He's a difference maker."

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Roethlisberger has been Pittsburgh's starter since he was drafted in the first round in 2004.