Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr (4) sits on the ground as Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald (99) celebrates before he sees he earned a 15 yard personal foul for roughing the passer in the first half on September 10 at the Coliseum in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The NFL fined Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams more than $13,000 for his touchdown celebration on Monday night and he's fine with it. Teammate Aaron Donald also was fined Friday by the league.

After Peters, an Oakland native, intercepted a pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders with 1:59 left in the game, Peters grabbed his crotch in the same manner as Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch has done after reaching the end zone.

At the same time, Donald was fined approximately $20,000 for his late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the Rams' 33-13 victory in Oakland.

Peters jumped into the air and grabbed his crotch before falling to the playing surface.

"Lot of money," Peters said, according to the Los Angeles Times, "and it was worth it."

Peters went on to explain his actions, saying he was "paying respect" to Lynch, his cousin, and he thought it might be his last time playing in Oakland with the team scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

"No better way to go out in Oakland," Peters said, according to the LA Times. "It was something that was well-deserved for the hometown."

Rams coach Sean McVay apparently was not angry.

"He's got a close relationship with Marshawn -- this was something that he had discussed with him before, if he was going to be able to make a play like that," McVay said, according to the Times. "So I think it was a good way for those guys to kind of have an inside joke, laughing about it.

"I think it was all in fun and lighthearted. That was kind of how we looked at it and how I look at it."

Donald recognized his hit on Carr was low, but he stopped short of calling it targeting.

"Not much you can do when you're falling," Donald told reporters. "But it is what it is."