Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints due a hamstring injury.

The Browns did not list Gordon on their injury report on Friday but announced he would sit out the Week 2 game on Saturday.

Gordon missed all of training camp while dealing with personal issues related to his substance-abuse issue that has almost derailed his career.

During Friday's practice, Gordon had his hamstring stretched by trainers. In the earliest part of practice open to the media, Gordon caught several passes, including a few in which he fell to the ground while making the catch just inside the side of the end zone.

The Browns did not announce the seriousness of Gordon's injury and it's possible he could miss two games since their Week 3 game is Thursday night against the New York Jets.

In Cleveland's 21-21 tie against Pittsburgh in Week 1 that snapped its 17-game losing streak, Gordon started and the only reception he had was a 17-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor late in regulation to force overtime. Late in overtime, Taylor's pass to him was underthrown and intercepted by Pittsburgh cornerback Cameron Sutton with 16 seconds left in overtime.

Gordon actually wasn't supposed to start the game as coach Hue Jackson said he was not giving preferential treatment to him. Instead, he lined up for the first play of Cleveland's initial drive and after the game, Jackson said starting Gordon was a "mistake."

The 6-3, 225-pound Gordon missed much of the preseason while completing a health treatment program. He had 335 receiving yards and one touchdown in five games in 2017

Gordon sat out the 2015 and 2016 seasons plus all but the five games last year because of suspensions related to violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.