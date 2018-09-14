Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel works the sidelines during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 25, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that he expects injured starting quarterback Marcus Mariota to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, but also plans to utilize backup Blaine Gabbert.

Mariota, who sustained a right elbow injury in the season opener, practiced fully on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday, and was seen by reporters on the practice field on Friday.

"We are evaluating," Vrabel said of Mariota's injury, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website. "We anticipate both of those guys playing in the game, OK? We are going to have to do a lot of things to win this football game, and I would anticipate both of those guys playing at some point and time.

"Marcus is going to do everything he can to get ready, like every player is going to do everything they can to get ready for the game on Sunday."

Vrabel didn't give any specifics on how he might use the two quarterbacks, or which one might start.

Tennessee's quarterback situation is even more complicated when considering the Titans are without starting tackles Taylor Lewan (concussion) and Jack Conklin (knee). Both have been ruled out for the game against Houston.

Without his starting tackles, Vrabel might be reluctant to expose the already ailing Mariota to the Texans' pass rush, which could mean more playing time for Gabbert.