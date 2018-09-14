Trending Stories

Naomi Osaka reveals what Serena Williams told her at 2018 U.S. Open
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg hits batter, catcher, umpire with same pitch
Fantasy Football: Week 2 running back rankings
Dallas Stars announce Tyler Seguin contract with 'Super Mario' video
Miami Dolphins lose G Josh Sitton for rest of 2018

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival

Latest News

Netherlands expels Russians for hacking lab investigating Skripal case
Florence drenches North Carolina with rain; mass floods expected
Queen Elizabeth to host wedding reception for Princess Eugenie
Los Angeles pop-up eatery features Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Australian officials warn of needle danger for 6 strawberry brands
 
