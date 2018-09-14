Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half against the Washington Redskins on December 10, 2017 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry was running sprints Friday at the start of practice, multiple media outlets reported.

Henry was wearing a brace on his right knee as he ran diagonal sprints, according to the Orange County Register. Henry's appearance at practice was unexpected given that he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL less than four months ago.

It was assumed that Hunter's injury, which occurred on the first day of organized team activities on May 22, was season-ending. He is on injured reserve but is eligible to return after Week 8.

The 23-year-old Henry was expected to be a focal point of Los Angeles' offense in 2018. A second-round pick of the Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft, Henry had 36 receptions and eight touchdowns as a rookie.

The former Arkansas standout recorded 45 receptions for 579 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games in 2017 before a lacerated kidney ended his season. His 12.9 yards-per-catch average was third-best in the NFL among tight ends.

Henry's ascension led to the decision by the Chargers not to re-sign longtime standout Antonio Gates in the offseason. Gates returned to the club for a 16th season after agreeing to contract terms on Sept. 2.

In other news, Los Angeles wide receiver Travis Benjamin sat out Friday's practice because of a foot injury. Benjamin has not practiced all week.