Running back Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars could be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots because of a hamstring injury, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Friday.

Fournette, who is listed as questionable on the injury report, did not practice on Friday, and Marrone said the decision might "go all the way to game time."

The Jaguars are expected to see how the second-year pro responds during pre-game warmups before making a decision on whether or not Fournette will face the Patriots.

Fournette rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in addition to catching two passes for 13 yards as New England beat Jacksonville in the 2017 AFC Championship Game.

The 6-foot, 228-pound Fournette, selected in the first round (No. 4 overall) by the Jaguars out of LSU last year, rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns, in addition to catching 36 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

Fournette carried the ball nine times for 41 yards and caught three passes for 14 yards before being injured in the first half of the season opener last week against the New York Giants.

Should Fournette be unable to play, the Jaguars have reserve running backs T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant, and running back Brandon Wilds could be elevated from the practice squad.