Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon returned to Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens after injuring his right knee, but tests on Friday indicate he might need arthroscopic surgery, according to multiple media reports.

The reports said Mixon will seek a second opinion before opting for the surgery.

Mixon, who finished with 84 yards rushing on 21 carries against the Ravens, left the game in the first half, but came back to play in the fourth quarter and made a key 21-yard run to set up a field goal as Cincinnati (2-0) held off a Baltimore rally for a 34-23 victory.

"I had to talk myself to going back in," Mixon said. "It's mental toughness. It was real hard. ... It felt weird. The knee was hurting. The mental side of it is you always want to play 100 percent. When it's bothering you, it's hard mentally. I just had to check back in mentally and tough it out physically."

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Mixon was selected by the Bengals in the second round (No. 48 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma and rushed for 626 yards and four touchdowns in addition to catching 30 passes for 287 yards as a rookie.

Mixon is off to a strong start this season, also rushing for 95 yards in the Bengals' season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Other running backs on the Cincinnati roster are Giovani Bernard, rookie Mark Walton and Tra Carson.

