Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy used a basketball analogy to address star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' uphill climb to play in this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"This is no layup," McCarthy said Thursday morning of Rodgers' sprained knee. "That's why it's a day-to-day situation."

Rodgers won't practice again on Thursday but will attempt to step up the rehabilitation portion of his work, McCarthy said.

A two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and six-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers has been going through his normal preparation while backups DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle have taken the actual snaps in practice.

"You've got two types of environments to prepare you for games -- you've got the classroom environment, and you have obviously the practice environment," McCarthy said. "So with him in the rehab group, he's full bore ahead in the classroom and all the different meetings. Today's a very heavy situational day, so that's where his involvement is."

Rodgers was injured in Sunday night's 24-23 win over Chicago when Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris fell on his left knee with about nine minutes to go in the second quarter.

The 34-year-old exited the contest and was carted off the field before returning in the third. Rodgers led a comeback from a 20-point deficit that featured three touchdown passes -- including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb that put the Packers ahead with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards with those three scores, no interceptions and a 130.7 passer rating.