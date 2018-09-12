Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw against the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was expected to work with a group of players who are rehabilitating injuries.

McCarthy said that Rodgers is considered day-to-day by the Packers (1-0) as he nurses a left knee injury.

"It's not a setback," McCarthy said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "This is how it goes during the season. You have players in different categories."

Per McCarthy, Rodgers will be given the remainder of the week to prepare for the Packers' game against the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

"He's always responded, puts a lot of extra time in," McCarthy said. "So, we'll see what tomorrow brings."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn't mince words when saying he expects Rodgers to play on Sunday.

"Yeah, he walks on water so I'm sure he's gonna play," Zimmer said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Rodgers returned from a left knee injury to throw three fourth-quarter touchdowns as Green Bay rallied to a 24-23 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

A two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and six-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers was injured when defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris fell on his left knee with about nine minutes to go in the second quarter.

Rodgers exited the contest and was carted off the field before returning in the third. He led a comeback from a 20-point deficit that featured three touchdown passes -- including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb that put the Packers ahead with 2:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The 34-year-old Rodgers completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards with those three scores, no interceptions and a 130.7 passer rating.

Facing Minnesota likely won't bring back positive memories for Rodgers, who sustained a broken collarbone against the Vikings last season.