Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ben Roethlisberger leads my list of the top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2.

But he isn't the only gunslinger with a great matchup and surrounded with talented pass catchers. New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Los Angeles Chargers gunslinger Philip Rivers and Seattle Seahawks playmaker Russell Wilson round out my top five options at the position.

Here are my Top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP SHELF

Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a minor elbow injury, but is expected to start on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a fantastic running game with James Conner filling in for Le'Veon Bell and I expect that balance to pay off big time this weekend. Roethlisberger completed 23-of-41 passes for 335 yards, one score and three interceptions in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. He should have a more efficient day against the Chiefs, who allowed 424 yards and three scores to Philip Rivers in Week 1. The Chiefs also allowed the fourth-most passing yards to opposing gunslingers last season. Roethlisberger is sometimes matchup dependent, but I have him as my top option for Week 2.

Drew Brees was on the other spectrum of efficiency in Week 1, completing 37-of-45 passes for 439 yards, three scores and no interceptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I have Brees as my No. 2 option at the position in Week 2. The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, who just allowed a ton of yards to Ben Roethlisberger and allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing gunslingers in 2017. Look for some Brees bombs in this spot.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was unimpressive in Week 1 as he completed 19-of-34 passes for 117 yards and failed to throw a touchdown. I'm expecting a rebound in Week 2 against the Buccaneers, who were just torn apart by Brees and the New Orleans Saints passing game. The Buccaneers allowed the second-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks in 2017 and allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position in Week 1. While I do expect the Eagles to lean on the running game, I think Zach Ertz and the Eagles' pass-catching crew have a much better performance against these defensive backs. Foles is my No. 11 option at the position, landing on the QB1 streaming radar in deeper leagues.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entered the season with very high expectations, but was quickly humbled by an excellent Minnesota Vikings secondary in Week 1. This week should be much different as he faces the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed two passing scores to rookie quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 1 and allowed the fifth-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks last season. Garoppolo is my No. 14 quarterback for Week 2, mostly due to matchup.

LONGSHOTS

You definitely don't want to be in the position where you have to start Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill on your fantasy football team, but he does have a good matchup in Week 2. Tannehill and the Dolphins are headed to East Rutherford, N.J., for an AFC East clash against the New York Jets, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, tied for allowing the second-most passing scores and allowed the fifth-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks last season. The Dolphins' signal caller had an efficient day in Week 1, completing 20-of-28 passes for 230 yards against the Tennessee Titans. He also threw two scores and two interceptions. I expect another multi-touchdown performance in this matchup, making Tannehill a streaming option in deep leagues and starter in two-quarterback formats. I have him ranked as my No. 16 option at the position for Week 2.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was very unimpressive in Week 1, completing 19-of-29 passes for 170 yards, while failing to throw a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. I have him as my No. 17 option at the position this week, mostly due to his matchup against the New York Giants. The Giants allowed most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than any other team last season, including a league-high 32 passing scores. While I wouldn't recommend starting Prescott, I don't think he can do much worse than he did in Week 1. Keep an eye on him this week to see if he can take advantage of a good matchup. If he can't, he deserves to stay on the waiver wire.