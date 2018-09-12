Fantasy Football: Marrone comfortable with Fournette playing with no practice

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournettte (27) celebrates 4-yard touchdown run against the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game on January 21 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that he is comfortable with running back Leonard Fournette playing in Week 2 even if he doesn't practice.

Marrone made the comments when he met with reporters on Wednesday. Fournette suffered a minor hamstring injury in the Jaguars' Week 1 win against the New York Giants. The Jaguars running back had 41 yards on nine carries and 14 yards on three receptions before leaving Sunday's game in the second quarter while holding his hamstring.

Fournette did not practice on Wednesday. Marrone said Fournette will get in work on the side of practice instead of fully participating.

"Again, we're going to give it some time and see where we are when it's time to start testing it. I think you guys will know just as much as I do," Marrone said.

Marrone also said that he is not trying to use Fournette's status as an advantage against the New England Patriots, the team's Week 2 opponent.

"I am [comfortable] with him [playing if he doesn't practice]," Marrone said. "He has done a good job. He's worked really hard. I do feel comfortable with him, probably more of someone I have not been around -- if it was a rookie maybe, depending on their situation or position, things of that nature. I might not be as comfortable and they would probably have to show me something."

The Jaguars have a program in place in regards to testing Fournette before Sunday's game.

Fantasy Football Spin

New England allowed 98 yards on 20 carries in Week 1 to Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller in Week 1. Miller also eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage on the day.

Fournette is my No. 14 option at the running back position in Week 2, putting himself in RB1 territory in deep leagues. He is a good bet for 20-plus carries and could fall into the end zone in a game where I expect the Jaguars to control the tempo.