Fantasy Football 2018: Week 2 kicker and defense rankings

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates a 39-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter on September 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker is my No. 1 kicker and the Denver Broncos are my No. 1 defense for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is second in my kicker rankings, following by the Los Angeles Rams' Greg Zuerlein, New Orleans Saints' Wil Lutz and Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott to round out my top five.

The Los Angeles Chargers are my No. 2 defense, followed by the Rams, Eagles and Saints.

If you need help at the position and ideas for streaming options at other spots in your lineup, checkout my top waiver wire additions for Week 2.

TOP SHELF

The Denver Broncos are my No. 1 defense for Week 2. I expect Denver to win a tight AFC West battle at home against the Oakland Raiders, a team that had a weak offense -- to be kind -- in Week 1. I expect Von Miller & Co. to pile up the sacks, while the Broncos secondary capitalizes off of Derek Carr mistakes.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Los Angeles had its hands full in Week 1 against a skill-packed Kansas City Chiefs offense. That task will be nothing like facing rookie quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills. I expect a huge day from this unit, which could play a large role in winning your week for you.

Baltimore Ravens leg Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers in the NFL. Tucker was very busy in Week 1, making both of his field goal attempts and going 5-for-5 on extra points. He should be in for another big week against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. I expect this AFC North bout to be a close matchup, with the Ravens needing Tucker to put up points.

Chris Boswell will also be an important factor in Week 2 when the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the Chiefs in Pittsburgh. Both of these offenses can put up points, but I expect the Steelers to control the tempo of the game with a steady rushing attack. Boswell should benefit from multiple extra point and field goal attempts.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Philadelphia Eagles are my No. 4 defensive unit for Week 2. I expect the reigning Super Bowl champions to dominate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this matchup by controlling the pace of the game and letting their stellar defensive line harass Ryan Fitzpatrick and his offensive line.

The New Orleans Saints are also worth a start for me this week, despite a poor defensive showing in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. This week the Saints host the Cleveland Browns in a game that they should dominate on both sides of the ball.

Jake Elliott was the kicker on a very prolific offense in 2017, but the Philadelphia Eagles haven't started clicking yet in 2018. I expect the Eagles' leg to have a few deep attempts in Week 2. He should remain in your starting lineup all season.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is my No. 8 option at the position for Week 2. McManus was also perfect in Week 1, making both of his field goal attempts and three extra points. He should find success from deep again in Week 2, playing in Denver.

LONGSHOTS

The Houston Texans also have a favorable matchup against a subpar quarterback in Week 2 when they face Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee has a banged up offensive line and is not in any type of offensive rhythm. I'm also expecting a bounce back from the Texans offense, putting the Titans in position to have to throw the football. J.J. Watt and the Texans defense should be able to capitalize on that.

The Washington Redskins have another winnable matchup in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis offense are still working off the rust, while Alex Smith already looks very comfortable leading the Redskins offense. I expect the Redskins to control the tempo in this bout and have a decent day for your fantasy football squad, should you choose to start them. The Redskins are my No. 11 option for Week 2.

RANK TEAM OPPONENT 1 Denver Broncos vs. OAK 2 Los Angeles Chargers at BUF 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI 4 Philadelphia Eagles at TB 5 New Orleans Saints vs. CLE 6 Houston Texans at TEN 7 Chicago Bears vs. SEA 8 Baltimore Ravens at CIN 9 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NE 10 Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL 11 Washington Redskins vs. IND 12 New England Patriots at JAC 13 Tennessee Titans vs. HOU 14 Minnesota Vikings at GB 15 Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR 16 San Francisco 49ers vs. DET 17 New York Giants at DAL 18 Miami Dolphins at NYJ 19 Carolina Panthers at ATL 20 Seattle Seahawks at CHI

The Atlanta Falcons also had a difficult time finding an offensive rhythm in Week 1, but I expect that to change in Week 2. The Falcons are hosting the Carolina Panthers and Matt Bryant is my No. 9 kicker. Bryant made two field goals in Week 1, including a 52-yarder. He should stretch out his leg some more in this spot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Washington Redskins could start the season 2-0 with a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. With Alex Smith limiting turnovers and a steady rushing attack, Dustin Hopkins should also provide value in the kicker spot for your fantasy football team. Hopkins is my No. 12 kicker for Week 2, putting himself in consideration to start in leagues with 10 teams or more.