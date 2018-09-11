Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign CB Marcus Williams, cut OL Adam Gettis

Former Houston Texans cornerback Marcus Williams (40) brings down Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) after he pulled in a pass for a 16-yard gain in the fourth quarter on October 29 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. File photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed cornerback Marcus Williams.

Tampa Bay released offensive lineman Adam Gettis, signed cornerback Jeff Richards to the practice squad and released linebacker Azeem Victor from the practice squad in corresponding transactions. The Buccaneers also waived linebackers Devante Bond and Riley Bullough and cornerback De'Vante Harris from injured reserve with injury settlements.

The moves were announced on Tuesday.

Williams, 27, has 105 tackles, 27 passes defensed, 10 interceptions, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 49 appearances. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound defensive back entered the NFL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Houston texans. Williams spent that offseason and preseason with Houston until being waived.

He played with the New York Jets from 2014 through 2017. Williams led the Jets with six interceptions during his 2015 campaign. The Jets waived Williams in 2017, before he re-signed with the Texans. Williams spent this offseason with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

Gettis, 29, entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound guard also spent time with the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, before initially joining the Buccaneers in December. He re-signed with the franchise in March.