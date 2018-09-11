Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks toward the scoreboard during the second half of a 16-6 preseason win against the Tennessee Titans on August 25 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has an elbow injury and right guard David DeCastro is dealing with a broken hand.

Coach Mike Tomlin met with the media on Tuesday and discussed the team's recent batch of injuries.

"David DeCastro has a hand fracture that's being looked at and dealt with," Tomlin said. "It happened in the game, and he was able to finish the game. It may affect him from a participation standpoint in practice at least as we get started this week."

"And we had some other bumps and bruises along the way. Tyson Alualu hurt his shoulder. Ben's elbow may limit him in the early portions of the week. Like we've done with Ben in the past, we often limit him in the early portions of the week anyway. It aids in the growth and development of the young passers. His cumulative body of work over his extended career helps in that charge."

Tomlin also said that cornerback Joe Haden has a hamstring injury and the Steelers are evaluating his availability for practice before a determination is made on his availability for Week 2.

Roethlisberger completed 23-of-41 passes for 335 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the Steelers' Week 1 tie with the Cleveland Browns. The 15-year veteran started 15 games last season and 14 games in 2016.

DeCastro helped the offense line block for second-year running back James Conner as he plowed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in place of Le'Veon Bell.

Tomlin said Roethlisberger's injury was just the "bumps and bruises associated with play."

The Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.