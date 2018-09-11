Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) talks with tight end Greg Olsen (88) during a Wild Card playoff game with the New Orleans Saints on January 7 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. File photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen re-fractured his right foot during a Week 1 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers announced the injury on Tuesday.

"Greg re-fractured his right foot against Dallas," Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said in a statement. "There are no plans for surgery at this time. We will monitor his rehab and evaluate his progress on a monthly basis."

Olsen left Sunday's game in the first quarter and did not return. He had two catches for 33 yards before exiting.

"You guys know how I feel about Greg, you can't ever replace him, his professionalism that he brings to the game, his overall outlook, his IQ, his understanding," Panthers quarterback Cam Newton told reporters. "But, in a way, Ian [Thomas] has been being prepared for this moment - and Blistex [Chris Manhertz] and I'm just going to leave it up to the front office who they bring up next or if we just do with what we have."

Olsen, 33, was playing in his 12th season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had 191 yards and one score on 17 catches in seven starts last season, while dealing with a broken foot. He suffered that injury in Week 2.

Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith called Olsen Newton's safety blanket.

"It means a lot, that's Cam's blankie," Smith said. "They have a different type of chemistry and that's his security blanket and he means a lot to this offense, and leadership ... everything that he has to offer. It's going to be a huge loss if he ends up being out for an extended period of time, but it's next man up. That's the way it is in the NFL. People get hurt each and every week and it's a new opportunity for someone else."

Vermillion also announced that offensive tackle Daryl Williams suffered a right knee injury and he has been recommended for surgery.

The Panthers have Chris Manhertz listed as their second-string tight end. Carolina battles the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South skirmish at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.