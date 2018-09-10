Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman (18) misses a catch in the corner of the end zone. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Braxton Miller to their practice squad, while working out several pass catchers, including Breshad Perriman.

Philadelphia announced the Miller signing on Monday. The Eagles also signed wide receivers Reggie Davis and Dorren Miller to the practice squad, while releasing tight end Billy Brown.

Miller, 25, was a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver had 19 catches for 162 yards and one score in 11 games last season for the Texans. Miller has 34 receptions for 261 yards and two scores in 21 career NFL appearances.

The Texans waived Miller on Sept. 1.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Eagles were working out Perriman on Monday. The team is also set to work out Kamar Aiken, who spent time with the squad in training camp.

Perriman, 25, was the No. 26 overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Central Florida product never caught on in Baltimore, missing his rookie season due to injury. He had 33 catches for 499 yards and three scores during his first full season, but only grabbed 10 receptions for 77 yards in 2017. The Ravens waived Perriman on Sept. 1.

Aiken has 143 career receptions for 1,672 yards and nine scores in 66 games for the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound receiver had his best season in 2015, when he hauled in 75 receptions for 944 yards and five scores in 16 games for the Ravens.

The Eagles are in need of wide receivers as the team awaits the return of Alshon Jeffery. The star pass catcher is still recovering from rotator cuff surgery, which was performed in February.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles completed 19-of-34 passes for 117 yards, no scores and one interception in the team's season-opening win against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday in Philadelphia. Tight end Zach Ertz was the team's leading pass catcher in the victory, while Nelson Agholor led Eagles wide receivers with eight catches for 33 yards.

The Eagles battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 at 1 p.m on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.