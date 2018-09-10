Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs for yardage in second quarter action against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill walks off the field at the end of the game after the Chiefs defeated the Chargers 38-28 on Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in first quarter on Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill was the NFL's fastest man -- and second fastest -- on two of his touchdowns during the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Hill ran 21.78-mph when he struck first with a 91-yard punt return. The Chargers went 3-and-out to start the game and had to punt away to Hill from their own 34-yard-line. Drew Kaser booted a kick 57 yards to the Chiefs' 9-yard-line.

Hill grabbed the punt and juked to his left. He outran one defender, before giving a head fake to his left and juking back right. Hill pressed turbo, blasted through traffic and raced toward the sideline on the left flank. He flew by his teammates and Chargers defenders, eventually finding the end zone and putting the Chiefs up 7-0.

"Coach told the game plan well. He even said it was going to be a touchdown," Hill told reporters. "During the whole week he was like, 'Guys, we have a chance, we have a chance, we just need to block it up.' Then it turned out to be a touchdown."

That's how you open the season. 🐆✌️



TYREEK TO THE HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/YuXWlSTbSk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 9, 2018

But he wasn't even close to finished.

The Chargers answered back on the next drive with a 45-yard field goal from Caleb Sturgis. Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs pick up 11 yards. Mahomes then faced a 2nd and 4 from the 42-yard-line. He stepped back in the pocket and fired a rocket to Hill on a drag route between the hash marks. Hill ran through five chargers defenders and sprinted to the left flank, running 21.95 mph on that 58-yard touchdown reception.

"It's an [run-pass option] play and I had a slant so he [Mahomes] was reading the linebackers," Hill said. "I just have to run my route and be there. There's a certain spot on the field that I have to be and he's going to throw it there every time. Then after that, it's history."

Sturgis added another field goal for the Chargers later in the quarter before Philip Rivers found Austin Ekeler on a 13-yard touchdown toss in the second frame to tighten the AFC West matchup.

The Chiefs went into halftime with a 17-12 lead after a Harrison Butker field goal about two minutes before halftime.

Mahomes threw his second career touchdown pass at the start of the third quarter and tossed another in the final minute of the frame, giving the Chiefs a 31-12 lead. Rivers tightened the game once again by finding Keenan Allen with a 20-yard touchdown toss at the start of the final frame.

Mahomes put the Chargers away by finding Hill once again on a one-yard touchdown toss with 9:47 remaining in the bout.

Rivers added his final touchdown with 5:08 remaining, but the Chargers couldn't catch Hill or the Chiefs in a comeback effort.

Hill finished the game with seven catches for 169 yards and two scores. He also had two carries for four yards and averaged 47 yards on his two punt returns.

The Chiefs playmaker is an electric WR1 in fantasy football entering Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mahomes' strong arm appears to be a perfect match for the "cheetah."

Welcome to the end zone. Population: Tyreek Hill ✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/TR0qsDQ5Wi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 9, 2018

Hill now owns the two of the top five longest punt returns in Chiefs history. His 95-yard scamper from Jan. 1, 2017, also came against the Chargers and is the longest mark in franchise history.

"He does a nice job," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He's fast and he's quick. He's surrounded by some good guys so it's hard to double him. Then you have [TE Travis] Kelce who they spent a lot of time trying to take out of the game. Then you have [WR] Sammy [Watkins] and [WR] Chris [Conley] stepped up and he had a couple plays. There are people around him so they just can't put him on the primary focus."