Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice thinks Dez Bryant could help the San Francisco 49ers with his experience and knowledge of the game.

Rice said as much Monday. The former 49ers superstar first made the comments during an appearance on the Joe, Lo & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game.

"I think he could help the team as a veteran w/ his experience," Rice said. "I am a big fan of Dez Bryant, but my thing over the years with Dez is that he cannot get separation from defensive backs."

Rice went on to defend his take on Twitter.

"I think he can help us with experience and knowledge of the game," Rice tweeted.

Bryant, 29, remains a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys on April 13. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2014 All-Pro was linked to the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints and other teams this offseason, but never signed a deal. Bryant reportedly turned down an offer from the Ravens and visited with the Browns, but left Cleveland without signing a deal.

Bryant has said that he expects to play this season. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver has 73 touchdowns, 7,459 yards and 531 receptions in 113 career appearances. Bryant had 838 yards and six scores on 69 catches in 16 starts last season for the Cowboys.

Tight end George Kittle led all 49ers pass catchers with 90 yards on five catches in the team's Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Dante Pettis led 49ers wide receivers with 61 yards and a score on two catches. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 15-of-33 passes for 261 yards, one score and three interceptions in the loss.