Fantasy Football: Derrick Henry stock plummets after poor showing vs. Dolphins

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry averaged just 2.6 yards per carry against the Miami Dolphins, sending his fantasy football stock into the basement.

Henry was an RB2 for me this week and had potential to be an RB1 if he could get the volume, but Dion Lewis should be a big factor all season, limiting his upside.

Lewis -- and offseason free agent signing -- was the better back in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He had 16 carries for 75 yards and a score. He also had five receptions for 35 yards in the loss.

Henry had just 10 carries for 26 yards and one catch for five yards.

After the game, Henry insinuated that he needed more carries to find a rhythm.

"It takes a rhythm for you to get going," he said. "Carries after carries, but like i said, unfortunately we didn't get the win. We have to just work on getting better."

Unlike Henry, Lewis didn't find it hard to find his rhythm, especially after getting more carries late in the game.

"I just started to get a little rhythm, just trying to get the team to spark, just trying to give it some energy. That's what my job is, so I'm just trying to provide energy any way I can," Lewis said.

While Henry can't be trusted as a starter in your fantasy football lineup, don't be too high on Lewis either. The Titans played Sunday's game without injured right tackle Jack Conklin. They also lost left tackle Taylor Lewan to a concussion against the Dolphins.

The play that changed Henry's final stat line the most was a 61 yard touchdown run that was called back because of a holding penalty. Lewis called the flag a "terrible call," while Henry said it was part of the game. The run would have at least put Henry in RB2 territory.

"We just have to keep feeding off of each other and using each other to make the team better," Lewis said.

Henry is an RB3 -- or an RB2 in great matchups -- until further notice. Lewis is an RB2 in PPR leagues and a fringe RB2 in deep standard formats.

"I thought getting those two guys going is most important," Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "Being able to run the football, obviously, will help us out. But I think those two guys did a great job in the passing game as well. We just got to find ways to get those guys touches and allow them to make plays."

The Titans host the Houston Texans in Week 2. The Texans allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards to opposing running backs in 2017, but Lewis should again have higher usage as I expect the Titans to be playing from behind in the AFC South clash.