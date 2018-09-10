Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Josh Gordon did his best Randy Moss impression on his only catch in the Cleveland Browns' tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a 17-yard touchdown.

Gordon pulled off the sensational snare in the fourth quarter of the 21-21 AFC North matchup on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. It was his just his second touchdown since December 15, 2013. The lightning quick pass catcher had three targets on the day.

"We have been practicing fade balls all week, the offseason and training camp," Gordon told reporters. "It was called multiple times throughout the game. We had enough time in the pocket and he (QB Tyrod Taylor) was able to get it up in the right spot. I felt my feet get down. I just was not sure if I was in the end zone or at the one yard line."

The Browns trailed 21-7 entering the fourth quarter before getting a one-yard touchdown run from Carlos Hyde to climb within one score.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh exchanged possessions late in the fourth quarter before the Browns took control of the ball with 2:10 remaining. Taylor found Rashard Higgins for a 38-yard pass down the right flank on the first play of the drive to set up a 1st and 10 on the Pittsburgh 17-yard-line. Taylor lined up in shotgun for the next play.

The Browns gunslinger took the snap and looked down the middle of the field, before pulling his eyes toward Gordon on the right flank. He then lobbed up a jump ball after seeing Gordon lined up in single coverage against Cameron Sutton.

The pass came down at about the one-yard-line, where Gordon turned his body and faced Sutton, who wasn't looking for the ball. Gordon used his strong hands to snag the football just over Sutton's helmet, before turning into the end zone and tapping his feet for the game-tying score.

"They did a good job of taking him away on certain things," Taylor said of Gordon. "We also knew that we had a chance to take the ball deep with him, and we were able to come up with a big touchdown. We tried another shot towards the end zone on the post route that did not end in our favor but have to continue to keep finding ways to get him the ball. Of course, he is a special playmaker, but sometimes the ball rolls like that."

Taylor finished the game completing just 15-of-40 passes for 197 yards, one score and an interception. Jarvis Landry led the Browns with seven catches for 106 yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster led all receivers with 119 yards on five receptions.

Despite reports of Gordon playing 20 snaps against the Steelers, he was used on 69 of 89 snaps on Sunday.

Browns coach Hue Jackson also said Gordon would not start, but he was out there on the first offensive play against the Steelers. Jackson said he made the move to play Gordon more because he was "healthier."

Gordon is a low-end WR2 in fantasy football until he sees his targets increase. The Browns battle the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The Saints allowed the 11th most yards to opposing wide receivers in 2017 and allowed a staggering 361 yards and four scores on 18 receptions to the position in Week 1 when they faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.