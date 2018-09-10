Former pro racing driver Danica Patrick (L) confirmed that she was dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in January. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Danica Patrick was in shock as boyfriend Aaron Rodgers completed a dramatic comeback, leading the Green Bay Packers to a win against the Chicago Bears.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver sat up in box seats on Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. She watched Rodgers help the Packers roar back from a 20-deficit to beat the Bears 24-23.

Cameramen continuously scanned up to Patrick as she rode the emotional roller-coaster that is watching Rodgers control the momentum of an NFL game. She held her hand over her mouth as Rodgers sliced up the Bears secondary, ultimately throwing a game-winning pass to Randal Cobb for a 75-yard touchdown.

The Bears went up 7-0 in the first quarter on a Mitchell Trubisky scoring run. Chicago went up 10-0 on a Cody Parkey field goal to start the second quarter. The Packers went 3-and-out on the following possession before the Bears also went 3-and-out. Rodgers took control of the Packers' offense with 10:13 remaining in the first half.

He threw an incomplete pass before finding tight end Jimmy Graham for a short gain on the next play. Then came the most dramatic moment of the game. Rodgers stepped back in shotgun and was sacked. He was going down to the grass before being hit hard by Roy Robertson-Harris, who put his weight on Rodgers and forced his legs to collapse awkwardly under his body.

Danica Patrick watching her boyfriend play footballpic.twitter.com/cHtHSkKEjC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2018

Rodgers held the back of his left knee in pain before being carted into the locker room.

RELATED Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returns to game after leg injury

The two-time NFL MVP left the game and the Bears capitalized by going up 17-0 on an interception return for a touchdown just before halftime. The Bears added another Parkey field goal on their first drive of the second half.

Despite a gloomy outlook at the time of his injury, Rodgers came back into the game on the Packers' first drive of the second half. He proceeded to lead the Packers to a field goal, before throwing three touchdown passes to earn the NFC North victory.

Patrick posted a photo from her box after the final whistle, writing: "Unreal baby," on her Instagram account. She also included an emoji of a goat, a symbol for Greatest Of All Time.

Rodgers completed 20-of-30 passes for 286 yards and three scores in the win. Cobb had 142 yards and a score on nine receptions for the Packers.