Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian in the second half on October 22, 2017 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is seeking a second opinion on how to deal with his left foot injury, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Bosa, who is sitting out the Chargers' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, will head to Green Bay to visit foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

The 23-year-old Bosa injured his foot on Aug. 7 and returned to practice last week. The Pro Bowl standout sustained the current injury, which is described as a bone bruise, during practice and has been in a walking boot in recent days.

Bosa's trip to Green Bay likely will go a long way in determining if he'll be in the lineup to face the Buffalo Bills next week.

"He's very frustrated," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said of Bosa. "He's been waiting for a while to get back on the field and he's doing everything he can. He just wants to be out there with his teammates, so yeah, he's pretty frustrated right now.

"It's football. It's always unpredictable sometimes. He was just on the field going through drills and that's when he felt it."

Bosa's absence means that second-year pro Isaac Rochell likely will start at defensive end versus the Chiefs. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Rochell started all four preseason games for the Chargers in place of Bosa and totaled nine tackles and two sacks.

"Very confident in Isaac," Lynn said. "Isaac had a great camp. He's grown like a weed. I told him it's a hell of an opportunity for him. I believe he'll step up and get the job done."

Bosa was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after racking up a team-leading 12.5 sacks while starting all 16 games. The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder finished with 70 tackles and also had four forced fumbles last season.

A first-round pick out of Ohio State (No. 3 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Bosa enjoyed a stellar first season with 10.5 sacks in 12 games, receiving NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.