Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the field after limping off with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field after taking a sack.

On a third-and-nine play, Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack applied pressure from the right side and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris came up the middle. Robertson-Harris sacked Rodgers and fell on Rodgers' left leg.

Rodgers was on the ground before getting helped off the field. He was in the medical tent while the Bears ran their next series and was carted back to the locker room as the Packers regained possession.

Rodgers completed 3-of-7 passes for 13 yards before being replaced by DeShone Kizer. The Packers trailed 10-0 when Rodgers left the game and were down 20-0 when he returned.