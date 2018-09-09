Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Markus Wheaton (11) and ex-Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) sit on the bench against the Baltimore Ravens on December 27, 2015 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant is facing a year-long suspension for his latest violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Per a source, ESPN reported that the NFL is reviewing the matter and could issue its ruling as early as this week.

Bryant potentially is facing his third suspension in four years, a span that could end his NFL career.

ESPN reported earlier this month that the 26-year-old Bryant violated the league's drug policy during the offseason.

Bryant was released by the Oakland Raiders just four months after they acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound Bryant, who was banned for four games in 2015, was suspended for the entire 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He returned in 2017 to record a career high-tying 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns with the Steelers.

Bryant was expected to be an integral part of Oakland's wide receiving corps that includes Amari Cooper as well as free-agent signee Jordy Nelson. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, however, publicly criticized Bryant -- saying that he's "got to get out here and play better."

A fourth-round pick out of Clemson in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bryant scored eight touchdowns on only 26 receptions as a rookie, averaging an eye-popping 21.1 yards per catch.

Bryant followed that up by hauling in 50 receptions for 765 yards and six scores during his sophomore campaign.