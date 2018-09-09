Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) scrambles away from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in the second quarter on August 23, 2015 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory had a substance-related relapse last month that the NFL could rule on as early as this week, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Gregory is expected to play in his first regular-season game since 2016 on Sunday when the Cowboys open their campaign against the Carolina Panthers.

The 25-year-old Gregory has missed 30 of the past 32 regular-season games for multiple violations of the substance-abuse policy. He was reinstated by the league in July after meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gregory's most recent game was the final contest of the 2016 regular season. He played in just two games in that season and recorded one sack with nine total tackles.

A second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, Gregory played in 12 games with no starts as a rookie. He had 11 total tackles and no sacks that season.

Gregory was suspended without pay for at least a year in January 2017. It was his third suspension in one year.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder then tested positive for marijuana in April 2017, marking the seventh time he tested positive for a banned substance.

Gregory also failed a drug test for marijuana at the 2015 NFL Combine.