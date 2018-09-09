Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is not expected to face charges stemming from an alleged home invasion robbery that left his former girlfriend hospitalized, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Police in Milton (Ga.) have been investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault incident for two months.

The NFL's investigation remains under "active review," ESPN reported citing a source, adding that "it is not anywhere near actionable at this time."

McCoy was named as one of the Bills' captains this week.

RELATED Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy vows not to be distracted by investigation

The 30-year-old running back and former University of Pittsburgh teammate Tamarcus Porter were sued by McCoy's ex-girlfriend Delicia Cordon and her friend Elizabeth Donald. The latter two are suing the former pair in connection to a July 10 incident in which Cordon was beaten and robbed of jewelry in what Milton police called a "target" home invasion.

While speaking to a 911 dispatcher, Cordon said she suspected McCoy was responsible for what happened.

McCoy vehemently denied accusations on social media hours after the incident, saying he hadn't been in "direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

There were reports that Milton police were called to McCoy's residence for domestic disputes three times since July 2017, although they found no evidence of violence in either instance.

McCoy hired a prominent defense attorney, Don Samuel, to represent him even though he has not been charged or been mentioned by authorities as a suspect. Samuel defended former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis during his 2000 murder trial in Atlanta.

McCoy rushed for 1,138 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games last season as Buffalo reached the playoffs for the first time since 1999. He also had 59 receptions for 448 yards with two scores.