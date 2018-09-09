Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) picks up seventeen yards in the first quarter on August 11 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back David Johnson to a three-year contract extension.

Arizona announced the pact on Sunday morning. Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Johnson's deal is worth $39 million and includes $30 million guaranteed with nearly $24 million guaranteed at signing and $28 million by March.

He is now under contract through the 2021 season.

Johnson, 26, was a third round pick by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Northern Iowa product had 581 yards and eight scores on 125 carries in 16 games during his rookie season. He also had 457 yards and four scores on 36 receptions in his rookie campaign. The next season, Johnson was named an All-Pro after rushing for 1,239 yards and 16 scores on 293 carries and hauling in 80 receptions for 879 yards and four scores in 16 starts.

Johnson missed 15 games in 2017 due to a wrist injury. He is set to make $1.9 million in base salary this season.