The San Francisco 49ers placed linebacker Dekoda Watson on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Watson, who is entering his ninth NFL season overall and second with the 49ers, was listed on Friday's injury report as ruled out for the season opener with a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old appeared in 14 games in a reserve role with San Francisco last season, posting three tackles on defense and six on special teams.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Watson appeared in all 16 games with the Denver Broncos in 2016, notching six tackles and his first sack since the 2013 season.

Watson spent his first four seasons with Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers selected him in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

In his fourth season with Tampa Bay in 2013, Watson registered career highs with 42 tackles and 2.0 sacks while appearing in 15 games, including three starts. He also has seen time with Dallas, Jacksonville and New England.

San Francisco kicks off the season with a road game Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings, who lost to eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia in the 2017 NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers also listed linebacker Malcolm Smith as doubtful for Sunday's matchup due to a hamstring injury.