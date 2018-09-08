Free-agent quarterback Paxton Lynch visited the Detroit Lions on Friday for a tryout, ESPN reported.

The Lions reportedly are the second team to work out the 6-foot-7 Lynch since he was waived after the preseason by the Denver Broncos. Earlier this week, reports indicated that Lynch was in Buffalo to meet with the Bills.

The Broncos gave up on Lynch, 24, after selecting him in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2016.

In two seasons with the Broncos, Lynch played in five games, started four and put up less-than-impressive numbers. He completed 79 of 128 passes (61.7 percent) for 792 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions.

Lynch's chances of landing with the Lions or Bills are unclear. Each team has a backup quarterback -- Matt Cassel for the Bills, who is behind Matthew Stafford, and Nathan Peterman, whose future replacement in 2018 is first-round draft pick Josh Allen.

If the Lions keep Cassel, who is 36, they could sign Lynch to the practice squad, possibly in place of Jake Rudock.