Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) smiles on the sidelines following his touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-32 win of the AFC Divisional round playoff game on January 14 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tried to ease tensions Friday surrounding the absence of holdout running back Le'Veon Bell.

A day earlier, several Steelers teammates were critical of Bell for not communicating with his fellow players, calling him "selfish."

Brown and the Steelers circled the wagons to support Bell, who likely will miss Sunday's season opener against the Cleveland Browns while he remains away from the team.

"No one wins when the family feuds," Brown told reporters Friday. "At the end of the day, we're family. We want the best for him. That's what it's all about.

"It's not about pointing fingers and fighting among each other. We are a core group that should respect and love each other regardless of the situation."

Brown also sent a message to Bell through Instagram, posting that "We all we got, we all we need. ready to roll whenever you get back with us, family."

Bell has refused to sign a $14.5 million franchise tag while he pursues a new contract.

RELATED Pittsburgh Steelers TE Vance McDonald sidelined by foot injury

Guard David DeCastro supported Brown, saying Bell would be welcomed back.

Meanwhile, Bell will lose $853,000 for each game he misses.

"Everyone has their own personal business," Brown said. "My business is to be the best guy here. ... Employee 84 is here, ready to work. No one else matters."