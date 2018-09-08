Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell a no-show, James Conner to start

Tennessee Titans running back Kenneth Durden (38) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) in the second quarter of the Steelers' 16-6 preseason win on August 25 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Le'Veon Bell did not show up on Saturday to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning that he will be surrender $855,000 and not play on Sunday.

Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that team busses hit the road to travel to Cleveland for Sunday's game against the Browns, but Bell was not on board. The three-time Pro Bowl selection led the league with 321 carries last season while running for 1,291 yards and nine scores. He also had a career-best 85 catches for 655 yards and two scores.

Bell held out for a contract this offseason by not reporting to the team during OTAs or training camp. The Steelers opted to put him on the franchise tag, meaning a $14.45 million salary for 2018, but Bell has refused to sign that pact. Bell will forfeit $855,000 for each week he does not report to the team.

With Bell absent from Sunday's game, the Steelers will look to second-year running back James Conner to start the game.

Conner, 23, had 19 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in the preseason, while making seven catches for 61 yards. He had 32 carries for 144 yards in 14 games during the 2017 season.