Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz lamented a pair of ugly drops that marred his performance in the team's season-opening 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

While Ertz finished with five receptions for 48 yards on Thursday, Ertz wasn't celebrating his stat line despite being targeted 10 times.

"I didn't have a great game. I had drops that just don't happen. I don't think I've ever dropped that many balls in a game in my life. Contested or not, whatever it was, it just can't happen," Ertz said, via The Morning Call.

"I can't dwell on having a couple drops. It's going to happen -- it's the NFL. But at the same time, I'm going to be better. I promise you that."

Ertz did hold on to an 18-yard reception that set up running back Jay Ajayi's first touchdown for the Eagles. The 27-year-old Ertz made a pivotal block to spring Ajayi for his second score.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Ertz had 74 catches for 824 yards for a career-best eight touchdowns last season. He had career-best totals in receptions (78) in 2016 and receiving yards (853) in 2015.

Ertz has collected 326 catches for 3,712 yards and 21 touchdowns in 76 career games since being selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.