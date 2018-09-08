New England Patriots running back James White celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run in overtime of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017.Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back James White was named as one of the team's captains heading into the season.

White caught the winning pass in the Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory versus the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The 26-year-old White, who is entering his fifth year in the NFL, joins quarterback Tom Brady, safeties Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty as well as center David Andrews as captains.

"It's definitely an honor to be elected by my teammates and to be a captain of the team," White told NESN. "For me, it's just try to lead by example, try to do things the right way, and at the same time, just go out there and perform every weekend and give the team the best I have."

Coach Bill Belichick said White earned the honor for his dependability.

"He's earned that confidence and trust from his teammates and his coaches by doing it on a consistent basis," Belichick said. "There's no real magic to that. It's just going out there and being consistent and dependable. He's done a great job of it."

White had 43 rushes for 171 yards in 14 games last season to go along with 56 receptions for 429 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He is expected to be involved in the passing game on Sunday when the Patriots open the season against the visiting Houston Texans.