New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter of Super Bowl LII on February 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would prefer to stick with answering football-related questions and not talk about other issues this season.

There has been lots of off-the-field talk surrounding the Patriots about Brady's personal trainer and other topics, but he said Friday at a news conference ahead of the Patriots' season opener on Sunday against the Houston Texans that he'll keep his opinions to himself.

"I don't want to bring on any drama this year," Brady said, according to ESPN. "I'm just focused on what I want to do, and be a great football player for this team and be a good example in the locker room, provide great leadership. That's where my focus is.

Asked about Alex Guerrero, his friend and athletic trainer Alex Guerrero, Brady responded, "I know people want to talk about a lot of other things, but I just really want to stick on football and focus on being the best I can be for this team."

Asked about the new Nike ad campaign featuring free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Brady said: "I really want to focus on football, not hot topics, and my reaction to a lot of hot topics and so forth. Get ready for the Texans -- they're a great team. That's where my focus is, not on advertisements and so forth."

Brady and the Patriots enter the 2018 season with a lack of depth at wide receiver. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson will be the primary group while Julian Edelman serves a four-game NFL suspension.

"I have confidence in them, certainly," Brady said. "Phillip and Chris, I obviously played a lot with them last year. Cordarrelle is new and he's done some good things and he's been productive in this league. .... We're all going to be learning on the fly and you have to build as the season goes."

The 41-year-old Brady said he's attempting to stay in the moment and enjoy each game -- and season -- as it comes.

"I'm really excited," he said. "It's a blessing to be able to do it. I love playing football. I love the sport. I've been doing it for a long time. I'm not sure what life would be like without it. I've had a few experiences when I haven't been out there and haven't liked those very much."

Brady, who said this week that he hopes to play until age 45, passed for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns en route to claiming the NFL MVP award last year.